Jurgen Klopp explains Ibrahima Konate substitution as Liverpool injury update given

The Liverpool defender came off in the second half against LASK.

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp revealed that it made sense for Liverpool to bring off Ibrahima Konate in their Europa League victory against LASK.

The Reds earned a 4-0 win to move top Group E and move into the knockout stage of the competition. Cody Gakpo fired a double while Luis Diaz and Mo Salah were on target.

Konate made his first appearance since the 1-1 draw against Luton Town in the Premier League on 5 November. The centre-back had a hamstring injury that ruled him out of France duty during the international break while he was an unused substitute in last weekend's 1-1 draw at Manchester City.

Konate came off in the 56th minute in the LASK encounter, although Klopp revealed that was planned. The Liverpool manager said: "We took him off was a medical decision. No risks, stuff like this, give him minutes but not too long."

Meanwhile, Klopp confirmed that Liverpool suffered no new injuries against LASK. On the performance, he said: "Two top results for us tonight in the group. It was clear, with the defeat at Toulouse we made it a bit more tricky, but because of our result and their result [tonight] we are now top of the table and that will not change.

"That's good, very important in the busy, busy, busy schedule we have from now on. [There were] a lot of positives in the game, a lot of good football. The thing I didn't like too much, and told the boys at half-time, [was] this game should have been put to bed already at half-time. A third, fourth, fifth goal... you cannot play better, you cannot set it up better, [but] you can finish it better obviously, but we didn't.

