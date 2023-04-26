Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that he has held talks with John Henry after the Liverpool owner’s surprise appearance in the victory over West Ham.
Henry was spotted in the stands of the London Stadium as the Reds battled from behind to earn a 2-1 victory. Cody Gakpo and Joel Matip were on target either side of half-time as Liverpool moved up to sixth in the Premier League table.
Henry attended his first game since the 9-0 thrashing of AFC Bournemouth last August. Klopp, speaking at his post-match press conference, admitted that he knew the Fenway Sports Group principal owner was heading over from America - and the pair were in discussions on the eve of the game at the team hotel.
The Liverpool manager said: “I had talks last night already. He was in the hotel, last night we already had a talk. I knew that he would come [over].”