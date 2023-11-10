Jurgen Klopp explains Liverpool's big problem as he makes blunt 'concerned' point
Liverpool suffered a 3-2 Europa League loss to Toulouse.
Jurgen Klopp insisted that he's not concerned by Liverpool's form at the humbling loss to Toulouse.
The Reds suffered a 3-2 defeat in the south of France as their unblemished Europa League record came to an end. While Liverpool were denied a last-minute equaliser, they were second best throughout the Group A encounter - despite having beaten Toulouse 5-1 at Anfield last month.
The performance came against the backdrop of an underwhelming 1-1 Premier League draw against Luton Town last weekend. Klopp believes that the Reds were not decisive enough against Les Violets but is adamant the problems of the past two games will not be prolonged.
The Liverpool manager said at his post-match press conference: "No, I am not concerned. In the end, we were intense - we threw everything in, but the problem is in a football game you have to make the decisive things in the right moment to do them right. We cannot concede the goals we conceded again. The first goal can happen, but then it happened in the second half [with] similar situations: we were completely open, last line too deep, counter-attack.
"They scored five goals, two disallowed, and that is obviously then not good. Yes, the result is the opposite of good, but the performance was just not good enough. I am not concerned, I just see we have to change and we will, definitely. I just don't want we accept it a little bit. I would have loved to have got the point - the performance could have been better but we have a point - but I would have said exactly the same. We have to be better in these moments, 100 per cent, and that's it."