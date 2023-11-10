Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jurgen Klopp insisted that he's not concerned by Liverpool's form at the humbling loss to Toulouse.

The Reds suffered a 3-2 defeat in the south of France as their unblemished Europa League record came to an end. While Liverpool were denied a last-minute equaliser, they were second best throughout the Group A encounter - despite having beaten Toulouse 5-1 at Anfield last month.

The performance came against the backdrop of an underwhelming 1-1 Premier League draw against Luton Town last weekend. Klopp believes that the Reds were not decisive enough against Les Violets but is adamant the problems of the past two games will not be prolonged.

The Liverpool manager said at his post-match press conference: "No, I am not concerned. In the end, we were intense - we threw everything in, but the problem is in a football game you have to make the decisive things in the right moment to do them right. We cannot concede the goals we conceded again. The first goal can happen, but then it happened in the second half [with] similar situations: we were completely open, last line too deep, counter-attack.