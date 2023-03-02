Liverpool defeated Wolves 2-0 to move up to sixth in the Premier League table.

Jurgen Klopp admits that Manchester United will be slightly fresher ahead of their crunch clash against Liverpool on Sunday - but the power of Anfield can prove a huge advantage.

The Reds kept their Premier League top-four hopes alive with a 2-0 defeat of Wolves on Wednesday night. Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah were on target as Liverpool moved up to sixth in the table.

They now prepare for one of their biggest fixtures of the campaign against Man Utd on Sunday. The Red Devils are in rampant form having won the Carabao Cup and moved into the FA Cup quarter-finals with a 3-1 defeat of West Ham.

Erik ten Hag rested key players included Casemiro, Marcus Rashford and Lisandro Martinez for the tie.

Klopp feels that will give United an advantage but is relishing the meeting against Liverpool’s fierce rivals.

Speaking after the defeat of Wolves, the Reds chief said: “In the best possible way, but in the end it’s still a different game and a big challenge, of course. I think Man United is the team in form in the moment, maybe together with Arsenal and City are [also] doing well. The teams up there are all in a pretty good moment and I didn’t see yet the line-up [for United’s Emirates FA Cup game with West Ham United] but maybe they changed quite a few?

“That means some of them will be a bit fresher than us, but it’s a home game and it’s Anfield. I thought Anfield proved a point tonight again, it was super, super-enjoyable. It felt like a proper unit, we were all together – I loved that.

“That’s what we need again on Sunday, but of course it will be difficult. Again, if you face United at the weekend whichever result you’ve had before, either way you have to strike back or whatever, but now we have to use it for our general situation. We have to build on the performance and on the result – and we try everything to do exactly that.”

