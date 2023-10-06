Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Thiago Alcantara’s latest Liverpool setback is ‘annoying’ for him.

The midfielder has not played for the Reds since he underwent hip surgery in April. That operation was to ensure that he’d be back in time for the 2023-24 campaign but a return date still eludes. Thiago has missed the opening two months of the season and is no longer training on the grass after he stepped up to an indiviudal programme last month.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stefan Bajcetic is also struggling with a setback after he went under the knife for an adductor problem last March. Liverpool travel to Brighton on Sunday before the domestic campaign pauses for the international break. Klopp, speaking ahead of the trip to the AMEX Stadium, is unsure when either Spaniard will be over their respective complains. The Reds boss said: For him[Thiago], especially, it’s annoying. Now two setbacks in the rehab, not massive but enough to take him off the pitch again.

“Obviously not the same injury but it’s similar and annoying as it is for Stefan Bajcetic. He was there, played a few minutes and felt something else. That’s how it is in terms of long-term injuries from time to time. I will not pressure on, I can’t anyway. If they will be back after the international break, we will see.”