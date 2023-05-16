Jurgen Klopp has explained the reasons behind Curtis Jones’ improvements for Liverpool.

The Reds midfielder played a starring role in last night’s 3-0 victory at Leicester City. Jones opened the scoring in the 33rd minute with a fine first-time volley before sweeping home Liverpool’s second just three minutes later.

The academy graduate has now started the past nine matches - with Klopp’s side unbeaten having drawn two and won the previous seven. Jones is in the best moment of his Anfield career, having been a peripheral figure for much of the season.

Klopp believes that Jones has learnt how to counter-press much better while his decision-making on the ball has also upgraded.

The Liverpool manager said: “He improved a lot, so I think a lot of things came together. You should not forget he is still a young boy and one or two years ago he played super games for us as well. Then he had a difficult spell with injuries, that’s true – strange injuries, a finger in the eye and stuff like this. It took him out for a real while, but this year was especially bad.

“He could watch a lot of football, he could understand the game better and it looks really like that. I think where he improved the most is counter-pressing, it’s exceptional, and speed of play. He doesn’t keep the ball that long anymore – he does that, and has to do in moments, but he is much quicker in decision-making and stuff like this.

