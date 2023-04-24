Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that he expects Stefan Bajcetic to be back for Liverpool at the start of pre-season.

The midfielder, 18, has enjoyed a fine breakthrough campaign at Anfield. In total, he's scored one goal in 19 appearances and earned himself a new long-term contract as reward.

Bajcetic was a beacon of light earlier this year for the Reds during a lacklustre run of performances and results. Certainly, it was a blow when it emerged he had suffered an adductor injury on the eve of Liverpool's Champions League last 16 second leg against Real Madrid - and was subsequently ruled out for the rest of the season.

Klopp's now using the rest of the term to as a platform ahead of the 2023-24 campaign. At his press conference before Saturday's 3-2 victory against Nottingham Forest, the Liverpool boss named several players who will be important going forward - with Bajcetic as one of them.

Klopp said: "So Lucho [Luis Diaz] was here for half a year, he was sensational and then he was injured until recently. So is he now fully settled? Of course not, how could he be? Now we have time to bring him, step by step, back into the team.

"Darwin [Nunez] came in a year when it had been two or three years ago when we were absolutely flying, for a striker it would have been a pure joy to play for us because each ball was ending up in the box. For Darwin that would have been a pure joy for him. So he can still get more used to all the things we do, which is the same for Cody [Gakpo].