Curtis Jones suffered an injury in Liverpool's victory over Brentford. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp has insisted that it is 'normal' that Curtis Jones left the Gtec Community Stadium on crutches after Liverpool's victory over Brentford.

The Reds earned an impressive 4-1 triumph to stay at the top of the Premier League table - but it was marred by more injury problems. On the eve of the encounter, Alisson Becker was forced out with a suspected hamstring issue.

Then before half-time, Jones and Diogo Jota were withdrawn before Darwin Nunez - who opened the scoring for Liverpool - was taken off at half-time. Alexis Mac Allister, Mo Salah - who came on for his first outing since recovering from a hamstring complaint - and Cody Gakpo were all on target.

Jota's injury is thought to be the worst of the trio. He was spotted using crutches boarding Liverpool's team bus along with Jones.

Asked specifically about the latter, Klopp told reporters: "Yeah but it's normal. I didn't speak to him, I more or less get carried around the stadium to do interviews!