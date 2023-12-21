Darwin Nunez of Liverpool during the Carabao Cup Quarter Final match between Liverpool and West Ham United at Anfield on December 20, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp has explained why Darwin Nunez was deployed in a left-wing role during Liverpool's routing of West Ham United.

The Reds earned a 5-1 victory at Anfield to set up a Carabao Cup semi-final against Fulham. Liverpool made six changes, although Nunez kept his place in the starting line-up. However, rather than operating as a striker, he instead featured on the flank. Cody Gakpo spearheaded the attack and notched the third goal of the triumph.

Nunez was unable to bag his first Reds goal since 1 November, although he did cannon a shot off the post in the second half. Klopp, speaking at his post-match press conference, insisted operating out wide is something that the Uruguay international is capable of - and hit out at the those who have been criticising Liverpool's attacking prowess in recent weeks ahead of a Premier League top-of-the-table clash against Arsenal.

The Anfield boss said: "He can play there, there's no doubt. So for us it's just important that we have there different opportunities. When we start like this, like we start today, obviously if then two players who are probably a little bit more dropping in the 10 position but if you have then Dom on the other side and Joey who offers then these runs in behind, then it's all fine again. For Darwin, it's not important if he starts in the centre or left and stuff like this. I thought he did really well tonight. So he defended on that side, he was a real handful again, so I liked that.

"I think in the moment we're second in the league, which is not that bad, but because we have to talk every day about us, you make stories up and all of a sudden from everything is fine after a 0-0 we start discussing who is not scoring and the frontline is not firing and stuff like this."