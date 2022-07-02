Mo Salah has signed a new contract at Liverpool until 2025.

Jurgen Klopp insists that Mo Salah's protracted transfer saga was only ‘normal’.

Salah has finally committed his future to Liverpool by signing a new three-year deal.

The winger, who has scored 152 goals since arriving at Anfield in 2017, will remain with the Reds until 2025.

Salah had been locked in talks with Liverpool for several months about extending his stay on Merseyside. He previously admitted he was not asking for 'crazy stuff' in terms of wages.

Now it's believed the 30-year-old will earn more than £350,000-per-week.

And Klopp told of his delight that Salah has put pen to paper on fresh terms.

What’s been said

He told the club's website: "This is a special treat for our supporters to enjoy their weekend even more. I’m sure there will be some celebrations for this news tonight.

“Really pleased – really, really pleased. It’s the best decision for us and best decision for him. He belongs with us I think. This is his club now.

“Of course, it has taken a little time but that’s absolutely OK and the best things are always worth waiting for anyway. Mo is one of the best players in the world; it’s only normal there are things to sort when you are at his level. So big credit to Julian Ward and Mike Gordon for guiding us to this destination.”

‘Adored by his team-mates’

Mo Salah celebrates Liverpool’s FA Cup triumph with Trent Alexander-Arnold. Picture: BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

Klopp is adamant Salah - who has won every trophy possible at Liverpool - is still to hit his peak despite turning 30 last month.

He added: “I have no doubt Mo’s best years are still to come. And that’s saying something because the first five seasons here have been the stuff of legend.

“Fitness-wise, he’s a machine – in the most incredible shape. He works hard on it and he gets his rewards. His ability and his skill level gets higher each season, and his decision-making has gone to another level also.

“He is adored by his team-mates. As coaches, we know we work with someone special. And the supporters have crowned him a king. So, very cool.