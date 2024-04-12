Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Trent Alexander-Arnold. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that there was ‘no chance’ he could have used Trent Alexander-Arnold in Liverpool’s loss against Atalanta.

The Reds suffered a shock 3-0 defeat by the Serie A club in the Europa League quarter-final first leg at Anfield. As a result, Liverpool face elimination from the competition ahead of next week’s return clash in Bergamo.

Klopp made six changes to his starting line-up against Atalanta. But he made a triple substitution at half-time before bringing on Diogo Jota in the 76th minute in what was his first appearance in almost two months after a knee injury.

Alexander-Arnold was back on the bench for the Reds, having been sidelined for around the same period as Jota with a similar problem. However, the Liverpool vice-captain was not called upon despite Liverpool’s lack of spark or creativity that he would have improved.

And it was only because Europa League rules allow 12 substitutes that Alexander-Arnold was involved. Klopp, speaking ahead of Sunday’s clash against Crystal Palace as the Reds’ Premier League title challenge recommences, said: “No chance to play Trent. He was on the bench because we were allowed to put 23 players in the squad.

“He had two sessions. Diogo didn’t have more really but the information from the medical department is that he’s a step ahead so can play a little bit longer. There is no pressure. It’s just the situation. My job is not the easiest in the world, not the most difficult as well. When you have players, you need to make sure you get them together on the pitch and it does somehow.

“In different line-ups, we played really good football this year, against Atalanta we didn’t, that’s why we lost. That can be the headline. It didn’t work out and that’s fine and right and we need them all. We need them all aggressive, fit, a bit angry, full of desire and not so much dealing with your own situation like: ‘I have no rhythm, I didn’t play for ages’ [and] stuff like this. We havr to try to avoid that.