An early look at the questions posed to Jurgen Klopp ahead of Liverpool’s trip to Arsenal in the Premier League.

Liverpool bounced back to winning ways with a 2-0 defeat of Rangers in the Champions League at Anfield.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mo Salah were on target as the Reds got a confidence-boosting victory under their belt.

Jurgen Klopp switched formation, which worked a treat and seemed to solve Liverpool’s problems.

Now they turn their attention back to the Premier League, having taken only 10 points from their opening seven matches.

The Reds travel to leaders Arsenal on Sunday in what’s set to be a mouth-watering clash.

Here, we take a look at the selection questions Klopp is posed with ahead of the trip to the Emirates.

Goalkeeper and Defence

Trent Alexander-Arnold scores their team’s first goal during the UEFA Champions League group A match between Liverpool and Rangers

Alisson Becker won't have many easier games than he did against Rangers.

The No.1 keeper made just one save late on and would have relished a third clean sheet of the season.

It was also good to see Caoimhin Kelleher back on the bench. The Republic of Ireland hasn't played for the first team this season because of a groin injury. However, he continues his comeback after an outing for the under-21s against Arsenal last weekend.

Given that Liverpool kept a shutout, it would be a surprise if Klopp makes any switches in his rearguard.

Even if Andy Robertson is available following a knee injury, he'll be short of match practice and Kostas Tsimikas - who made a crucial goal-line intervention on Tuesday - may keep his spot at left-back.

Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip will have a much tougher test against a potent Arsenal attack.

Meanwhile, Trent Alexander-Arnold will be boosted by not just netting a world-class free-kick but an immaculate defensive display.

Midfield

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho. Picture: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Klopp has much to ponder. The system change from 4-3-3 to a 4-2-3-1/ 4-4-2 in the Rangers victory worked brilliantly.

Operating in a double pivot scarcely impacted Thiago Alcantara and Jordan Henderson. Despite playing in deeper roles, they still dictated in the engine room. Henderson, in particular, seemed to benefit the most.

But, in truth, Klopp will be only too aware that Arsenal carry a marked threat compared to Rangers.

Shackling a front four of Gabriel Jesus, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Sako and Gabriel Martinelli won't be easy and additional protection may need to be required.

Fabinho has been below his best this season. However, the Brazil international is the obvious candidate if Liverpool return to a three-man engine room to screen the defence.

James Milner and Harvey Elliott also came off the bench against Rangers, although Arthur Melo was surprisingly omitted from the squad.

Curtis Jones (leg), Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (both muscle) may still be sidelined.

Forwards

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Plenty of supporters would likely want to see the Reds pursue with a four-pronged attack.

Certainly, Darwin Nunez benefited from the tactical shift. The £85 million striker may have spurned several chances against Rangers but his overall performance was impressive.

Long talks between Klopp and Nunez have seemingly bore fruit. Now the Liverpool boss has the situation he'll have wanted since buying the Uruguay international from Benfica.

After a positive performance, Klopp will be weighing up keeping Nunez in his starting XI.

On the flanks, Mo Salah and Luis Diaz are obvious picks.

If Klopp sticks with an attacking quartet then Diogo Jota would be favourite to feature in the number-10 role again.

However, if Liverpool switch to three front men, Klopp will have to select between Nunez, Jota and Roberto Firmino - who fired a double against Brighton last week.