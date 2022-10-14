Liverpool welcome Manchester City to Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday and Jurgen Klopp has plenty to ponder.

Liverpool bounced back to winning ways with a 7-1 thrashing of Rangers in the Champions League on Wednesday.

A six-minute Mo Salah hat-trick - the fastest in the competition’s history - a double from Roberto Firmino and goals from Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott edged the Reds closer to the knockout stages.

But it’s their form in the Premier League that’s been a concern.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have accrued just 10 points in eight matches so far. Last weekend, they were beaten by leaders Arsenal to fall 14 points adrift in the title race.

Things don’t get any easier for Liverpool, either. Now they prepare to face a Manchester City side at Anfield who are in imperious form. Erling Haaland have been running amok since arriving in the summer, already plundered 20 goals.

If the Reds are to get result, Klopp will have to get his tactics and selection spot-on.

Following the Rangers game, here’s an early look at the questions posed to the Liverpool manager.

Goalkeeper and Defence

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Alisson Becker will be frustrated he couldn't record just a fourth clean sheet of the season.

The goalkeeper was well beaten by Scott Arfield's effort but barely had anything to do afterwards.

That was because of the performances of Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk in central defence.

Both were very good, with Konate making a crucial block in the first half. After making his first start of the season following injury, he'll be aiming for a sustained run in Klopp's side.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold absent, Joe Gomez is set to continue at right-back. He played a wonderful pinpoint cross to set up Firmino's second goal.

But it may be Gomez's defensive duties which come in more important against City.

On the left-hand side, Kostas Tsimikas had a mixed game. His intelligent corner yielded Liverpool's equaliser and the Greek put some decent crosses into the box.

But he struggled defensively on several occasions, with Fashion Sakala getting the better of Tsimikas.

Andy Robertson came off the bench to make his return in the second half and was full of energy.

Klopp may well have been getting some minutes into Robertson's legs ahead of plotting his return to the starting line-up. The Scot’s defensive ability could be why.

Nat Phillips will deputise among the subs with Joel Matip injured.

Midfield

Klopp will yet again have a dilemma about whether he plays a two-man engine room or reverts to three players in the middle of the park.

In truth, the pragmatic thing against City might be to switch back to three players given the embarrassment of riches the visitors will boast.

Fabinho made his first start in three games against Rangers. The Brazil international looked more like his old self.

Jordan Henderson was withdrawn early at Ibrox with what you would think it a view to Sunday.

Thiago Alcantara came on to help augment the victory and is virtually nailed on to start.

Yet Klopp has a tough decision to make on Harvey Elliott. The diminutive attacking midfielder was a livewire throughout and got a deserved maiden Champions League goal.

James Milner came on to feature at right-back at Ibrox, while there's the possibility of Curtis Jones once again being available having returned to training.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is too back in training but the clash may come soon for him while Naby Keita continues his recovery.

Arthur Melo is ruled out until the New Year.

Forwards

Liverpool pair Darwin Nunez and Roberto Firmino. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

If Klopp does play four frontmen, someone is going to be left disappointed.

Kopites will be hoping that Mo Salah's record-breaking hat-trick can light the touchpaper to his season.

Klopp hinted that he told Salah to take up more of a central position which yielded his treble. That's something Reds fans have been clamouring for this term.

Roberto Firmino's magnificent Anfield rejuvenation continues. He's now scored eight goals this season and is back to his best.

But there's debate around whether Klopp could fit Firmino and Darwin Nunez in the team.

Nunez has now bagged three goals in his past four games and his tigerish performance off the bench in the Community Shield may be in the manager's thinking.

Yet the form and nous of Firmino may just prevail.

On the left flank, Diogo Jota is the likeliest candidate in place of Luis Diaz after setting up all three of Salah's goals.