Jurgen Klopp believes that Liverpool found their 'top solutions' in the summer transfer market after missing out on three targets.

Jude Bellingham was long admired by the Reds while at Borussia Dortmund. However, Liverpool pulled out of the race when it was clear that the England international was destined to join Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, a British record £111 million bid was lodged to Brighton for Moises Caicedo while they made offers for Southampton's Romeo Lavia. However, the pair instead opted to join Chelsea.

The Stamford Bridge side visit Anfield tonight although Caicedo and Lavia have struggled, with the latter making only one appearance and Chelsea languish ninth in the Premier League.

Liverpool, meanwhile are top of the table by two points with their midfield rebuild having recruitedn Alexis Mac Allister Dominik Szboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch. And Klopp believes everything has worked out well.

The Reds manager said: "We were interested in Bellingham, realised it would not happen and we thought we could maybe do Caicedo so went in (but) he had an emotional agreement already with Chelsea and Mauricio Pochettino. Then Lavia had his own reasons - so we were there. Then we found our top solution.

"We found Wataru (Endo), we already knew Macca (Alexis Mac Allister) could play the position and Dom (Dominik Szoboszlai) was always on my radar.