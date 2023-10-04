Jurgen Klopp gives 12-word answer if Liverpool have formally asked Premier League for replay
The Liverpool manager believes the 2-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur should be replayed.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Jurgen Klopp has insisted that Liverpool are still going ‘through the information’ as to whether a formal proposal for their loss to Tottenham Hotspur to be replayed will be lodged with the Premier League.
The Reds’ 2-1 defeat by Spurs last Saturday was shrouded in VAR controversy. Luis Diaz had a goal wrongly disallowed when the encounter was at a stalemate in north London. The winger was flagged offside but VAR referee Darren England did not overrule the decision despite Diaz being in a legal position.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The audio footage can hear England say things were ‘perfect’ having thought the Colombia international was given onside and told on-field referee Simon Hooper that the check was complete. England is then heard swearing when realising that a mistake was made - but admitted he could not intervene after the match restarted.
Klopp now wants the reverse to be voided and the fixture to take place again in the future. Liverpool released a statement against the backdrop of the Tottenham loss and that the club will ‘explore the range of options available, given the clear need for escalation and resolution’.
Speaking at his press conference ahead of the Reds’ Europa League clash against Royal Union Saint-Gilloise, Klopp was asked if a request to the Premier League had been made. But with the help of club communications chief Tony Barrett, the German replied: “At this stage, we still go through the information that we have... sorry!”