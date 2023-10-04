The Liverpool manager believes the 2-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur should be replayed.

Jurgen Klopp has insisted that Liverpool are still going ‘through the information’ as to whether a formal proposal for their loss to Tottenham Hotspur to be replayed will be lodged with the Premier League.

The Reds’ 2-1 defeat by Spurs last Saturday was shrouded in VAR controversy. Luis Diaz had a goal wrongly disallowed when the encounter was at a stalemate in north London. The winger was flagged offside but VAR referee Darren England did not overrule the decision despite Diaz being in a legal position.

The audio footage can hear England say things were ‘perfect’ having thought the Colombia international was given onside and told on-field referee Simon Hooper that the check was complete. England is then heard swearing when realising that a mistake was made - but admitted he could not intervene after the match restarted.

Klopp now wants the reverse to be voided and the fixture to take place again in the future. Liverpool released a statement against the backdrop of the Tottenham loss and that the club will ‘explore the range of options available, given the clear need for escalation and resolution’.