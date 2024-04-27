Jurgen Klopp gives 13-word response to Mo Salah argument after Liverpool's draw

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool reacts during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Liverpool FC at London Stadium on April 27, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp refused to reveal what his spat with Mo Salah was about over Liverpool’s 2-2 draw against West Ham.

The Reds’ Premier League title hopes took a further hit as they dropped points for a fourth game in five matches. After the 2-0 defeat by Everton in the Merseyside derby, Salah was named on the bench. He was readied to come on in the 79th minute - just as Michail Antonio bagged West Ham’s equaliser.

And as the winger was stood on the touchline, he and Klopp were involved in a squabble. Klopp, speaking to TNT Sport, revealed that he’s spoken to Salah since the game but would not say what the argument was about.

Liverpool boss Klopp said: “No. But we spoke already in the dressing room. For me, that's done.”