Jurgen Klopp gives 13-word response to Mo Salah argument after Liverpool's draw
Jurgen Klopp refused to reveal what his spat with Mo Salah was about over Liverpool’s 2-2 draw against West Ham.
The Reds’ Premier League title hopes took a further hit as they dropped points for a fourth game in five matches. After the 2-0 defeat by Everton in the Merseyside derby, Salah was named on the bench. He was readied to come on in the 79th minute - just as Michail Antonio bagged West Ham’s equaliser.
And as the winger was stood on the touchline, he and Klopp were involved in a squabble. Klopp, speaking to TNT Sport, revealed that he’s spoken to Salah since the game but would not say what the argument was about.
Liverpool boss Klopp said: “No. But we spoke already in the dressing room. For me, that's done.”
Liverpool remain in third place - one point behind Manchester City and two adrift of Arsenal, who both have games in hand.
