Jurgen Klopp was tight-lipped about whether James Milner will remain at Liverpool beyond this season.

Milner has proven a loyal servant since he joined the Reds on a free transfer from Manchester City in 2015. The midfielder has made 326 appearances, recording 26 goals and 45 assists, and helped the club win the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup.

However, Milner is now aged 37 and finds himself on the fringes of things at Anfield when it comes to game-time. His contract expires at the end of June and it is unclear whether his Liverpool journey will come to a culmination.

Klopp called the Reds vice-skipper ‘incredibly important’ earlier in the campaign and suggested he’d like Milner to remain on Merseyside.

But when asked if there was any update on Milner’s situation ahead of today’s Premier League clash, Klopp replied with a curt: “No. Until we have something to say, I’d have thought (that is when there will be an update). Whenever that will be.”

Milner admitted last month that he wants to continue to make a contribution for Liverpool ‘both on and off the field’. He said: "I feel very fortunate to be playing at an amazing club like Liverpool, in an amazing team that I'm playing with. I feel like I can still contribute and I feel good physically the majority of days so I'll keep working hard.