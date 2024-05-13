Jurgen Klopp gives 18-word Andy Robertson injury update - 'that is the situation'
Jurgen Klopp believes Andy Robertson will be back for Liverpool’s final game of the season.
The left-back was absent for the Reds’ 3-3 draw against Aston Villa in Klopp’s last away match as Reds manager. It proved an entertaining affair at Villa Park, with Cody Gakpo, Jarell Quansah and an Emi Martinez own goal earning Liverpool a point.
Robertson was missing from the match-day squad, though, having scored in his past two appearances. Joe Gomez deputised in the left full-back role.
Liverpool play host to Wolves on the final day at Anfield on Sunday. And Robertson is set to return to training before the game and is set to be involved. Klopp said at his post-Villa press conference: “I saw him this morning and he told me he is ready to train. That is the situation.”
