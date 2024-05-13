Jurgen Klopp gives 18-word Andy Robertson injury update - 'that is the situation'

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool face Wolverhampton Wanderers on the final day of the season at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp believes Andy Robertson will be back for Liverpool’s final game of the season.

The left-back was absent for the Reds’ 3-3 draw against Aston Villa in Klopp’s last away match as Reds manager. It proved an entertaining affair at Villa Park, with Cody Gakpo, Jarell Quansah and an Emi Martinez own goal earning Liverpool a point.

Robertson was missing from the match-day squad, though, having scored in his past two appearances. Joe Gomez deputised in the left full-back role.