‘Muscle thing’ - Jurgen Klopp gives Cody Gakpo update as fresh Liverpool injury blow confirmed
Liverpool injury news ahead of the Merseyside derby against Everton.
Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Liverpool will have to make a decision about whether Cody Gakpo is ready to feature in the Merseyside derby against Everton at Anfield tomorrow (12.30 BST).
The forward suffered a knee injury shortly before scoring in the 2-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur. Gakpo has missed the previous two matches but was back in training yesterday.
Now Klopp is mulling over whether to reinstall the Holland international to his squad against Everton. Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Klopp said: “Cody trained once with the team so we have to see how it goes for tomorrow.”
Andy Robertson faces surgery for the shoulder injury he suffered in Scotland’s 2-0 loss to Spain during the international break.
Curtis Jones serves the second of a three-match ban for the straight card he received against Spurs. Thiago Alcantara (hip), Stefan Bajcetic (calf) and Conor Bradley (back) remain sidelined.
And Ben Doak is also unavailable in a fresh blow. He sustained a muscle injury while he was away with Scotland under-21s and missed their 2-1 victory over Malta.
Klopp said: “Thiago out, Stefan out. Ben Doak has a little muscle issue, not available.”
Diogo Jota missed the 2-2 draw against Brighton as he was forced to serve a one-match suspension following his sending-off in the loss to Tottenham. The Portuguese is again available.
Meanwhile, Caoimhin Kelleher has returned to training. He was unavailable for the previous two games after requiring 12 stitches to his knee and was forced out of Republic of Ireland duty during the international break.