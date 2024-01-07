Jurgen Klopp gives explicit Virgil van Dijk update as Liverpool sweat on captain for Carabao Cup semi-final
Virgil van Dijk update after the Liverpool captain missed the 2-0 victory over Arsenal in the FA Cup.
Liverpool are hopeful that Virgil van Dijk will be back for Wednesday's Carabao Cup semi-final against Fulham.
The Reds captain was omitted for Sunday's FA Cup third-round tie at Arsenal. Van Dijk travelled to London with the rest of Jurgen Klopp's squad but had to miss the Emirates Stadium encounter because of illness.
Liverpool produced a dogged performance to earn a 2-0 victory. After soaking up plenty of pressure, the visitors broke the deadlock through Jakub Kiwior's own goal in the 80th minute before the Reds confirmed their triumph through Luis Diaz's stoppage-time finish.
Ibrahima Konate and Jarell Quansah were excellent in central defence the absence of van Dijk, although Liverpool will want their captain back as quickly as possible. The Reds welcome Fulham to Anfield in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg and Klopp is optimistic van Dijk can feature.
The Reds manager told reporters: "Yes, I'm hopeful but I don't know. He came and it's difficult for Virgil to look s*** but he did so we sent him home again."