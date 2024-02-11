Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jurgen Klopp reckons Liverpool deserved a penalty in their victory over Burnley.

The Reds earned a 3-1 win but were made to work for all three points that saw them return to the Premier League summit. Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez were all on target.

After Jota had opened the scoring in the 31st minyte, Liverpool wanted a penalty when the Portugal international went to ground under pressure from Hannes Delcroix. Klopp's remonstrations earned him a booking, while Burnley boss Vincent Kompany was yellow carded in the second half.

In total, seven cautious were dished out by referee Tim Robinson amid the news that football's lawmakers IFAB set to trial sin-binning players and issuing blue cards. Klopp reckons if that law was in place then the game would have been like the 'Wild West'.

The Liverpool manager said: "I’m not sure, did anybody see the situation? When Diogo got wrestled down, is that a possible penalty? I want to know. From my position [it was]. It’s in the box and, for me, that’s a penalty.

“And then the fourth official tells me: ‘VAR checks it’. VAR had no chance in that moment because it’s not clear and obvious.

“Something he’s [the referee] seen was not enough for a penalty, and that clicked slightly in my head. Just imagine this game today, because we are in the middle of the blue card [discussion], that would’ve been the Wild West!