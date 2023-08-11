Jurgen Klopp confirmed that Liverpool have agreed a deal with Brighton for Moises Caicedo.

The Reds have brokered a £110 million fee - a British transfer record. Chelsea had been the frontrunners throughout the summer to land Caicedo, 21, but had four bids rebuffed.

That led to Liverpool swooping ahead of the London outfit, having previously failed in their pursuit of Southampton’s Romeo Lavia.

Klopp, speaking at his pre-match press conference before Liverpool’s Premier League 2023-24 curtain-raiser against Chelsea on Sunday, said: “I got told I can confirm that the deal with the club is agreed, whatever that means exactly in the end.

“We are a club that does not have endless resources. We did not expect a couple of things happening this summer - Hendo [Jordan Henderson], Fabinho (both leaving - we did not think about that before to be honest. We gave it a go and the club were stretched. We will see. I told you know what I know. Let’s see what happens and we go from there.