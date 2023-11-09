Jurgen Klopp is convinced that Liverpool were denied an equaliser against Toulouse - but had no complaints after the Europa League defeat.

The Reds fell to a 3-2 reverse in the south of France as their unblemished Group A record came to an end. Liverpool were well below their best yet thought they had snatched a point at the death when Jarell Quansah found the back of the net.

However, VAR recommended the referee to look at an incident at the pitch-side monitor for a possible handball by Alexis Mac Allister in the build-up. The official allowed the goal to stand before checking the screen once again and overturning the decision.

Speaking to TNT Sport, Klopp said: "You can't play as good as you want if you don't win your decisive battles and challenges, you have no chance in football. That's good, that's all right.

"We scored a third one, I think it's a goal 100%. It was pretty long ago that triggered the situation I saw it back, I;m not even sure it touched the hand all all. That's how it is, we just have to admit well done Toulouse, we don't have a point, at least we can learn from it."