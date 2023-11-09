'Saw it back' - Jurgen Klopp gives immediate reaction to Liverpool disallowed goal in Toulouse loss
Jarell Quansah had a goal ruled out following a VAR check in Liverpool's Europa League defeat by Toulouse.
Jurgen Klopp is convinced that Liverpool were denied an equaliser against Toulouse - but had no complaints after the Europa League defeat.
The Reds fell to a 3-2 reverse in the south of France as their unblemished Group A record came to an end. Liverpool were well below their best yet thought they had snatched a point at the death when Jarell Quansah found the back of the net.
However, VAR recommended the referee to look at an incident at the pitch-side monitor for a possible handball by Alexis Mac Allister in the build-up. The official allowed the goal to stand before checking the screen once again and overturning the decision.
Speaking to TNT Sport, Klopp said: "You can't play as good as you want if you don't win your decisive battles and challenges, you have no chance in football. That's good, that's all right.
"We scored a third one, I think it's a goal 100%. It was pretty long ago that triggered the situation I saw it back, I;m not even sure it touched the hand all all. That's how it is, we just have to admit well done Toulouse, we don't have a point, at least we can learn from it."
Toulouse opened the scoring in the 36th minute through Aron Donnum. They doubled the advantage in the 58th minute when Thijs Dallinga fired home. While Cristian Casseres netted an own goal to give Liverpool a lifeline, it lasted just two minutes before Frank Magri added a third for Toulouse. Diogo Jota came off the bench to reduce the arrears and then Quansah thought he'd ensured the Reds avoided a humbling loss - but VAR intervened.