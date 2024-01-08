Jarell Quansah injury update as Jurgen Klopp names Liverpool pair who were 'really good'
The Liverpool defender was forced to have treatment in the 2-0 victory over Arsenal in the FA Cup.
Jurgen Klopp revealed that Jarell Quansah 'jarred his back' in Liverpool's FA Cup victory over Arsenal.
The 20-year-old delivered another outstanding performance as the Reds earned a 2-0 win to move into the fourth round of the competition at the Emirates Stadium. Quansah was a late replacement for Virgil van Dijk, who was forced out of the encounter because of illness.
Liverpool were also missing fellow centre-back Joel Matip, as well as two left-backs in Andy Roberson and Kostas Tsimikas.
Quansah went down innocuously in the first half when the game was goalless. He required treatment before being able to carry on and repel a potent Arsenal forward line. That gave Liverpool the platform to go on and win the tie, with Trent Alexander-Arnold's free-kick forcing Jakub Kiwior to head into his own net before Luis Diaz put the gloss on the win in stoppage-time.
Klopp was delighted with the performance of Quansah, along with the rest of the Liverpool defence. Speaking to reporters, the Reds boss said: "Top, top. Oh my God, the horrible moment was [when] Ibou [Konate] was twice down and then Jarell goes down and jarred his back, twisted a little bit. Actually, I thought that’s it and then it would have been really tricky early in the game. It was really good [from Konate and Quansah] and Joey [Gomez] again [was] good and Trent exceptional. Then you have Ali [Alisson Becker] for moments, so that’s helpful as well."