Jurgen Klopp is hopeful that Curtis Jones will return to action for Liverpool this week.

The midfielder has been absent since suffering a knee injury in a 4-1 win over Brentford on 17 February. He's missed a total of nine games, the most recent being the 2-1 win over Brighton.

However, Jones has returned to team training with Liverpool preparing for two games this week after moving two points clear at the summit of the Premier League table. The Reds welcome struggling Sheffield United to Anfield on Thursday before they face bitter foes Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Jones could be involved, although it appears that Andy Robertson - who suffered an ankle issue representing Scotland last week - will not be back in time.

Klopp said after the Brighton win: "Full training is Curtis [Jones]. So, he trained already with us yesterday but then had extra because the [matchday] minus one session has not the intensity Curtis needed so he was with us and then he had an extra shift. He will be in full training. What does that exactly mean for the game? Let me have a look on that. Nobody else [will return]. The others, slowly but surely [recovering], but not yet."