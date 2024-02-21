Jurgen Klopp gives Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez injury update and if Liverpool pair will be fit to face Chelsea
Jurgen Klopp has insisted that it is currently 'not important' whether Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez are back for Liverpool's Carabao Cup final against Chelsea.
The Reds face Luton Town this evening, with the key attacking duo absent. Salah has muscle fatigue, having made a return from a hamstring injury in last weekend's 4-1 win over Brentford. Nunez was forced off at half-time in west London because of an issue and both are being assessed day-to-day.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Liverpool, who are without 11 players amid an injury crisis, have a chance to restore a four-point lead at the top of the Premier League table with a win over Luton. That is Klopp's only focus at present rather than their showdown with Chelsea at Wembley.
Klopp said via BBC Sport: “They couldn’t have played tonight. Everybody who can play tonight will be there. From here we will see who will be back for Sunday but that is not important at the moment.”