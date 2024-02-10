Jurgen Klopp has admitted that the complexity of Dominik Szobsozlai's injury is why he's a doubt for Liverpool's Carabao Cup final against Chelsea.

The midfielder is back on the sidelines with a recurrence of a hamstring injury, although the tendon is the main issue the Reds have.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Szobozlai sat out of last weekend's 3-1 loss to Premier League title rivals Arsenal and will again be absent for Burnley's visit to Anfield.

Liverpool face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley in two weeks' time but Klopp remains unsure if the £60 million summer signing can be involved.

"The muscle is not big but the tendon is the problem and the tendon is not painful which means the player is like: 'I’m fine, let’s go.’ And he is obviously not used to getting injured with this kind of thing," Liverpool manager Klopp said via the Liverpool Echo.

"He had long-term problems at Salzburg but pretty much since then he could play. He came to Leipzig with a problem but could pretty much play all the time after that. He is not the most patient person. We don’t know [about the final].

Advertisement

Advertisement