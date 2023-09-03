Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool with Mohamed Salah of Liverpool at the end of the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa at Anfield on September 03, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp has declared that Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group’s stance will not change when it comes to Mo Salah.

The Reds’ talisman is wanted by Al-Ittihad ahead of the Suadi Pro League’s transfer window closing on Thursday. FSG president Mike Gordon has already told Saudi representatives that Salah not for sale after a £150 million bid was rebuffed. However, reports have suggested that a £200 million is being lined-up for Salah.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Klopp is desperate to keep the Egypt international, who scored his 223rd goal for the club in today’s 3-0 victory against Aston Villa at Anfield. Speaking at his post-match press conference, Klopp was asked if the club’s position will stay the same. The Liverpool manager replied with a curt: “Yup... yeah.”

Dominik Szoboszlai has said that Salah wants to stay at Liverpool. Klopp admitted that is something that the 31-year-old hasn’t told him but how he’s been around training this week showed his committment.