Jurgen Klopp gives two-word answer to FSG transfer stance over Mo Salah amid £200m Saudi ‘bid’
Liverpool have already turned a bid down for Mo Salah from Al-Ittihad.
Jurgen Klopp has declared that Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group’s stance will not change when it comes to Mo Salah.
The Reds’ talisman is wanted by Al-Ittihad ahead of the Suadi Pro League’s transfer window closing on Thursday. FSG president Mike Gordon has already told Saudi representatives that Salah not for sale after a £150 million bid was rebuffed. However, reports have suggested that a £200 million is being lined-up for Salah.
Klopp is desperate to keep the Egypt international, who scored his 223rd goal for the club in today’s 3-0 victory against Aston Villa at Anfield. Speaking at his post-match press conference, Klopp was asked if the club’s position will stay the same. The Liverpool manager replied with a curt: “Yup... yeah.”
Dominik Szoboszlai has said that Salah wants to stay at Liverpool. Klopp admitted that is something that the 31-year-old hasn’t told him but how he’s been around training this week showed his committment.
Klopp added: “He didn’t tell me but he didn’t have to. He speaks with training performances, we have meetings this week and the meetings were not about the past, they were about what we do in the future. We had the players committee and Mo had his moments where he was talking and it was nothing about - and it’s only until next week - he is completely here. Mo doesn’t have to come in and tell me, it was not a subject besides your question.”