Liverpool captain is at the centre of an FA investigation following a clash with Arsenal defender Gabriel.

Arsenal's Gabriel clashes with Liverpool's Jordan Henderson during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC

Jurgen Klopp has said Jordan Henderson will be in the right frame of mind to play for Liverpool amid an ongoing FA investigation into an incident that took place during Saunday’s loss to Arsenal.

The FA is looking into an incident involing the Reds captain and Gunners defender Gabriel.

Referee Michael Oliver spoke to both Liverpool manager Klopp and Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

Klopp was unable to speak about the matter after the 3-2 defeat at the Emirates Stadium.

Liverpool face Rangers in the Champions League at Ibrox tonight (20.0 BST).

And when asked if Henderson will be in the right frame of mind to feature during his pre-match press conference, Klopp simply said: “Yes.”

