The manager was quick to send fans a strong message after the end of the season.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has sent a strong message to the fans as he claimed that he is ready for next season right now.

The 2022/23 Premier League campaign ended with an exciting 4-4 draw at Southampton as the Reds went from 2-0 up to 4-2 down, before eventually pulling it back to end the season in fifth place.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Liverpool failed to secure Champions League football for the first time since Klopp’s first season in 2016, but Europa League football was confirmed weeks ago.

Despite an underwhelming campaign, Klopp’s side won seven of their last nine games and his trial of a new tactical system has shown extremely positive signs, and it’s clear he will take that into next season.

Speaking after the draw at St Mary’s Stadium on Sunday, he reflected on his side’s season, and also revealed that he is ready for next campaign to start now.

“I feel massively ready for next season!” Klopp exclaimed. “We played not a good season and are fifth. If we are more ourselves we will be higher up the table. It is not about what other teams are doing.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Although, the 4-4 draw with Southampton was a perfect example of their issues this season. Of course, there were changes to the side, but their inability to stop fast attacks and being overrun in midfield and defence is something that has happened a surprising amount this campaign.

Klopp spoke on the game, calling some parts ‘unacceptable’ but he also gave us one last classic Klopp comment as he summed up the game in nine words.

“Brilliant start, brilliant finish. In between, really not good!