Alexis Mac Allister has been linked to Liverpool while James Milner is a reported transfer target for Brighton.

Jurgen Klopp has remained tight-lipped about whether James Milner will depart Liverpool at the end of the season.

Milner has been heavily linked with an exit from Anfield when his contract expires in June. The Reds vice-skipper has etched himself into club folklore, having won six major honours.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Brighton have been mooted as a potential destination for Milner. Klopp would like Milner to remain at Liverpool - but knows it is the midfielder’s decision to say whether or not he’ll be departing.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of the Saturday’s clash against Brentford, Reds boss Klopp said: “Millie, I can say I had over the last few months really good conversations with him. He knows how highly I value him and would love to work together with him and keep him longer.

“What the outcome of his decision, Millie will say. I’m not really aware of that but nothing over the past seven-and-a-half years wouldn’t have happened with James Milner.”

Advertisement

Advertisement