Jurgen Klopp gives vague two-word Liverpool injury update on Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez
Jurgen Klopp has admitted he will 'have to see' who is available for Liverpool's trip to Nottingham Forest on Saturday.
The Reds' dreams of a quadruple remain alive after they moved into the FA Cup quarter-finals following a 3-0 win over Southampton at Anfield. After claiming the Carabao Cup last weekend against Chelsea at Wembley, Liverpool now turn their attention back to the Premier League title race. Klopp's troops top the table by one point ahead of Manchester City, with Arsenal a further point behind.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Against Southampton, Liverpool were without 13 players amid a mounting injury crisis. Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez and Dominik Szoboszlai all failed to be given the green light to feature again, while Wataru Endo missed out because of ankle knock sustained against Chelsea.
Liverpool's youngsters stepped up to the fore to prevail over Southampton, with Lewis Koumas bagging on debut before fellow 18-year-old forward Jayden Danns hit a double off the bench.
However, to sustain a title charge, the Reds need senior players back heading to Forest, who lost 1-0 against Manchester United - which means Liverpool will travel to Old Trafford in the FA Cup last eight.
Anfield boss Klopp said: "It is pretty special what is happening. It is really difficult because we have too many games for not enough players. But so far we somehow found solutions and have to keep doing that.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"We will see who can play on Saturday. It's unfortunately not really a lot of time. They play tonight as well so let's see."
Asked if he knows anything about the potential availability of Salah or Nunez, Klopp replied with a shrug of his shoulders: "Don't know."