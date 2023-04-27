Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted he could see why counterpart David Moyes was incensed after West Ham United were denied a golden chance to equalise in last night's Premier League encounter,

The Reds delivered a 2-1 victory at the London Stadium to make it three successive Premier League victories and move up to sixth in the table.

Lucas Paqueta opened the scoring for the Hammers in the 12th minute but Gakpo equalised for Liverpool just six minutes later. Then in the second half, Joel Matip powered home a header to give the visitors all three points.

However, Moyes and West Ham were adamant they should have been awarded a penalty in the closing stages when the ball struck Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara's arm inside the box. However, the reason a penalty was not given - according to Moyes was because Thiago used his hands to break his fall.

Klopp was pleased with the reaction his side showed after falling behind against West Ham - and felt the Reds were deserved winners.

The Anfield chief said: “I liked the performance a lot, big parts of it. First half, I think we were exceptional. Controlled the game from the beginning pretty much, made one mistake and bam – 1-0 down. Great goal, I have to say – what a screamer – but [we] stayed calm, kept playing, scored our screamer as well and controlled the game. I am not 100 per cent sure, but it felt like around 80 per cent possession and that is difficult, we all know, I think the crowd was waiting for a lot of challenges and we played around that.

“Second half I liked as well. We had to really dig in deep then because of the physicality of West Ham, they always have a chance to come back as long as you don't kill the game – and we didn't. [We] had massive chances after set-pieces, I have no clue how we didn't take them – I didn't understand it but then [we] scored a wonderful goal from a set-piece.

“They scored a goal which was offside, I didn't see it back, [and] I heard now about the handball [but] we were on the other side of that. I thought he just fell on the ball but I can understand Moyesy sees that probably completely different. In the end, if you look at the game, I think we are the deserved winner and that's, for me, very important. If we got a point, I'm still happy with the game, not with the result – [but] now I'm happy with both.”

