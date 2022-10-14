Liverpool prepare to face Manchester City at Anfield with Erling Haaland in imperious goalscoring form for the visitors.

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Liverpool must stop Manchester City from getting too many balls into Erling Haaland during Sunday's showdown - but is wary of other 'world-class players' who can punish his side.

The Reds welcome City to Anfield having endured a stuttering start to the season and picked up just 10 points from their opening eight Premier League games.

Liverpool were expected to challenge Pep Guardiola's side for the title again, having finished just a point behind last term.

But City are very much front runners to retain the crown, with summer signing Haaland starting life at the Etihad in barnstorming form.

The striker - who scored against the Reds earlier in his career playing for Red Bull Salzburg - has already plundered 20 goals in all competitions.

Certainly, Liverpool will have to be on their mettle to quell the imperious Norway international - having conceded the first goal of the game yet again in Wednesday's 7-1 drubbing of Rangers in the Champions League.

And Klopp named five City players who are capable of punishing the Reds if Haaland doesn’t.

What’s been said

He said: “The first goal conceding - it’s a concern. Look at the situation, we played really good football in the early stages. When you lose the ball, every team in the world opens up when you start playing.

“That’s what we did. We lost the ball when we were not compact. These things can happen unfortunately if you lose the ball in the wrong moment.

“Like always, obviously, when you play against the at this moment best striker in the world, you have to make sure that he doesn’t get that many balls. That’s what you come into the challenge with him, with himself.

“That’s what we’ll try but against City, if you close Haaland down with too many players you open gaps for all the other world-class players. It’s a challenge.

“Salzburg (is when Haaland first came on his radar). We played them. When he was very young, you could see the potential was insane.

“I don’t think he started the home game but we were pretty busy thinking about him. He scored anyway. The combination of being really physical and technical and sensational awareness, orientation is exceptional, barely offside - so many things.