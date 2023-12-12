Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Liverpool FC at Bramall Lane on December 06, 2023 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

It's a period where Jurgen Klopp accepts that results are far more important than performances. The most intense period of Liverpool's season means that plugging away and getting points on the board outweighs entertaining supporters and blitzing away the opposition.

Certainly, the Reds can play markedly better than they did in the 2-1 win at Crystal Palace. Everyone watching it knew the visitors were fortunate to leave Selhurst Park with all three points. Klopp didn't try to fool anyone with his assessment, either.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I told the boys that's the first game I've seen somebody play as bad as we did for 76 minutes and still win," the Anfield boss told TNT Sports. "In this period of the year, we have to get through, we need results. Nobody is in for the Oscar award for best football game ever, it's about three points."

Another victory on the board means that Liverpool are now top of the Premier League. After a Europa League dead-rubber against Union SG, the Reds have Premier League battles with Manchester United and Arsenal along with a Carabao Cup quarter-final with West Ham sandwiched between them. Rest and recovery will be pivotal.

However, Klopp will still be assessing what has been going wrong for Liverpool. He'll know that things have to change to improve performance levels. The Reds boss doesn't want consummate displays at this juncture but will be well aware that if there is not an increase in displays then luck will soon run out.

Individuals' recent outings will be scrutinised And for the first time in his Liverpool career, Luis Diaz's role in the team comes under threat.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Signed from Porto for £37.5 million in January 2021, the winger has been a huge hit during his time at Anfield. After his arrival, he did not need any sort of period to acclimatise as so many fresh recruits require. Diaz immediately burst his way into Klopp's side. As a result, Sadio Mane was moved from his customary left-wing role and switched to the number-nine position while Diogo Jota dropped down the pecking order.

In the second half of the 2021-22 season, Diaz started the Carabao Cup final victory over Chelsea despite not being at the club for any of the wins in previous rounds. He also featured from the outset in the FA Cup semi-final and final triumphs against Manchester City and Chelsea respectively along with the Champions League final loss to Real Madrid. A total of six goals and five assists in 20 matches represented a barnstorming opening.

At the start of the 2022-23 campaign, with the Reds enduring stuttering results, only Diaz and Alisson Becker were among Klopp's squad who found any real consistency. That is why it was a seismic blow when the former Atlético Junior man suffered a knee injury just weeks into the season. It ruled him out for a total of six months.

When returning to fitness in April, Diaz swiftly found his stride once again. He played in Liverpool's final nine games of 2022-23 as an unlikely fifth-place finish was achieved, including a goal in the thrilling 4-3 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There was a feeling that this season could be the one Diaz propelled his game to the next level. With a full summer behind him and fully out of the shadow of Mane, it couldn't have begun any better. He bagged in the opening two Premier League fixtures against Chelsea and Bournemouth as well as the Europa League triumph over LASK in Austria.

Then Diaz was dealt a card he could never have foreseen when he had to deal with the horrific matter of his parents being kidnapped in Colombia. He missed just one game - the 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest - to travel back to his homeland. In truth, it was a shock he made such a swift return to Merseyside despite his father still being missing and rescued Liverpool a point in a 1-1 draw at Luton Town. Diaz's father was released by a guerrilla group and is now in England to spend Christmas.

Since bagging against Luton, Diaz has failed to notch in his subsequent six league appearances. He was on the scoresheet against LASK at Anfield but the Premier League end product has lacked. Interestingly, he's not created a goal in the top flight throughout the campaign.

There are mitigating circumstances. The impact of the traumatic experience he went through could be catching up. Jetting to South America twice, having also represented Colombia during the international break at the end of November, could be another reason.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But Diaz is likely to admit that his levels have taken a dip. He had a goal ruled out late on against Palace for offside, having endured a difficult afternoon in south London. Per Sofascore, he lost possession 10 times and had an expected goal and assist score of just 0.09.

Diaz is scarcely the only Liverpool player who has hit the buffers. Darwin Nunez was lacklustre at Palace while Dominik Szoboszlai is foundering after an eye-catching start. Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo were both below par in south London.

Yet it is Diaz who has perhaps come in for more social media criticism than his team-mates. In truth, that may be because of the lofty standards that he's hit throughout his Liverpool career and supporters' demands are high.

Still, Klopp for the first time has a selection dilemma when it comes to Diaz. Diogo Jota is the natural replacement but he continues his comeback from a muscle injury. Cody Gakpo is an option to play in the role. However, the Dutchman has been converted into a striker since moving to the Reds a year ago, despite admitting his favoured position was on the flank at PSV Eindhoven.