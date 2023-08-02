Liverpool may need to turn their attention elsewhere after having a second bid turned down for Romeo Lavia.

Jurgen Klopp has admitted it's no secret that Liverpool are in need of a new defensive midfielder.

Addressing the media in Singapore, the Reds boss scarcely tried to play down the necessity of replacing Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a summer that always expected significant change in Liverpool's midfield, there has been a forced revolution rather than the evolution Klopp perhaps earmarked. The exits of James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain weren't shocks following the end of their respective contracts. The trio were duly replaced by Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai for a combined fee of £95 million. Plenty concurred that was sage business.

Yet departures of Reds captain Henderson and Fabinho were unforeseen. The new disruptors of the transfer market - Saudi Arabia - indeed ruffled Liverpool's feathers. Klopp and sporting director Jorg Schmadtke were forced back to the drawing board.

Romeo Lavia has been identified as the player who the Reds want to bring in to become the new enforcer in the middle of the park. While there are some doubts over the 19-year-old's experience, having played just 29 Premier League games in his career, Klopp and his recruitment team clearly feel that Lavia is up to the challenge. They wouldn't have made two bids, otherwise.

However, whether the Belgium international makes the move to Anfield remains to be seen. Southampton are holding out for £50 million despite their relegation to the Championship - that is £9 million more than Liverpool's reported second bid of £41 million.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If the Saints are steadfast and don't buckle under pressure, it remains to be seen whether Liverpool meet the demands. It's not just the south-coast side that will have their valuation. The Reds will also have a price tag that they believe is fair.

If a fee cannon be brokered then a contingency plan will be required. It's the prudent thing to do. And Klopp could well get the closest look he possibly could to one potential option when Liverpool play their penultimate pre-season friendly against Bayern Munich today.

Ryan Gravenberch has been linked throughout the summer transfer window. Before Szoboszlai emerged on the radar, the Netherlands international - among the likes of Khephren Thuram, Manu Kone and Gabri Veiga - was a name that wouldn't go away.

Gravenberch only joined Bayern a year ago from Ajax for a fee of £16 million. Having helped the Dutch giants to three Eredivisie titles and two KNVB Cups, he was touted as one of the hottest prospects in Europe.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yet his maiden campaign at the Allianz Arena scarcely went smoothly. A total of 33 appearances and a Bundesliga winners' medal may look healthy - but Gravenberch was a peripheral figure for the most part. The 21-year-old was handed a meagre six starts and was left on the bench on 14 occasions.

Certainly, Gravenberch will be hoping to play more of a significant role in the 2023-24 season. Yet Thomas Tuchel's pre-season selection decisions would suggest that may not be the case. Joshua Kimmich and Konrad Laimer have started the past two games. Meanwhile, the fact that Bayern were keen to sign Declan Rice before his £105 million move to Arsenal from West Ham suggests that another engine-room operator is wanted.

That may lead to Gravenberch assessing his options if Bayern were indeed to grant a departure. Therefore, a big performance against Liverpool could well convince Klopp that Gravenberch is someone who can take up the mantle Fabinho has vacated.

Fluminese midfielder Andre is another who Liverpool have identified as a potential Lavia alternative. Yet the concern is that he's never played in Europe, never mind the Premier League. A period of acclimatisation would likely be needed.

Advertisement

Advertisement