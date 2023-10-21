Jurgen Klopp hands out debut amid 3 changes - Liverpool predicted team vs Everton
Liverpool predicted line-up to face Everton in the Merseyside derby at Anfield.
Liverpool return to action after the international break - and prepare for one of their biggest games of the season.
The Reds face Everton in the Merseyside derby at Anfield (12.30 BST) with the city’s bragging rights being put on the line.
It’s a fixture that Liverpool have dominated over the past two decades. They’ve lost to their fierce rivals on their own patch just twice since 1999 - and won six of the previous seven meetings including a 2-0 triumph last season.
Jurgen Klopp’s side’s swift start to the 2023-24 campaign has surprised plenty of people given their troubles last term along with significant changes to their squad over the summer. Liverpool sit fourth in the Premier League table but a win will see them move to the summit.
Yet the Reds won’t be underestimating an Everton side who have won three of their previous four games. What’s more, Klopp will be without Andy Robertson, who suffered a shoulder injury while on international duty with Scotland and Curtis Jones is again suspended. The Reds also have four key players in Alexis Mac Allister, Darwin Nunez, Alisson Becker and Luis Diaz jetting back from South America, having played in the early hours of Wednesday morning UK time.
Klopp has plenty to ponder and here’s how we predict Liverpool will line-up.