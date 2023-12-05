Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jurgen Klopp will be surveying the post-match data the Liverpool sports science and medical staff produce as closely as he's ever done.

By the Reds manager's own admission, his side are in the middle of the most intense period of the season. From the 1-1 draw against Manchester City on November 25 to the home encounter with Newcastle United on New Year's Day, Liverpool have a total of 11 games in three competitions. That works out on average as a match every 3.6 days.

The numbers will be crunched, while recommendations of who may need a breather and who is a potential injury risk will be given to Klopp ahead of tomorrow's trip to Sheffield United. However, the Anfield chief will not need any graphs or bar charts presented to him to suggest that Alexis Mac Allister could be given some respite at Bramall Lane.

Fresh off the back of netting his maiden Reds goal in stunning fashion, it might be puzzling to some why the £35 million signing from Brighton could be benched. Mac Allister couldn't have opened his Liverpool goal account more impressively in the pulsating 4-3 victory over Fulham. From around 30 yards, the Argentina international found the far top corner with a magnificent strike in the 38th minute. Everyone inside Anfield was left astounded, although Klopp had predicted it may happen.

"Macca before the game, you could see his foot is right today," said the Liverpool manager. "He was really in the shooting… I thought, 'Wow, you should better try it!' – he obviously thought the same."

Yet midway through the second period, with Liverpool desperately trying to build momentum with the game at a stalemate, it was Mac Allister withdrawn. The 24-year-old game off to be replaced by Joe Gomez in the 65th minute.

The decision perhaps might have surprised a few, especially with a defender coming on in his place. But the move was to push Trent Alexander-Arnold into midfield and that would yield the match-winner in dramatic style.

When asked about why Mac Allister was withdrawn and whether he had a knock, Klopp admitted that the midfielder was not injured - but appeared to be running out of steam. The Liverpool supremo also confessed he would make changes to his team against Sheffield United if required.

"It's hard for all of us, for the players and we have to get through this and we have to see if we can or have to make changes and who can play again and these kind of things,". "Yeah, going in that period, which is tough anyway, with a positive result is better but the real decision how the next game will be will be made at Sheffield."

Klopp will scarcely be underestimating United despite being rooted to the bottom of the Premier League. Should Chris Wilder be beginning his second stint as Blades boss, the proverbial new-manager bounce is something Liverpool will be wary of. Yet rotation will be required.

