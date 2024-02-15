Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold and manager Jurgen Klopp. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

It's the news that Liverpool fans were dreading. Yet at the same time, Kopites won't be as perturbed as they might have previously.

Trent Alexander-Arnold missing the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea is a huge blow without a doubt. The vice-captain is the Reds' creator-in-chief - the conductor who makes everyone else chime operating in a hybrid full-back role. Aged only 25, no defender in the Premier League has recorded more than his 58 assists.

For several seasons, there was a concern among supporters that there was a lack of depth to cover Alexander-Arnold. Neco Williams once served as deputy before being sold to Nottingham Forest, while the versatile James Milner also slotted in. Had this situation happened previously, there may have been more of a worry.

But with 10 days ahead of the showpiece, fret is minimal, with Klopp having two options in Joe Gomez and Conor Bradley.

Gomez, of course, has been in the first-team set-up longer than any other player in the squad. He's deputised for Alexander-Arnold on plenty of occasions. Previously, however, he was a makeshift option shifted from centre-back. But this season, he's predominantly operated out wide and been in magnificent form. Until last Saturday's 3-1 win over Burnley, which he missed because of illness, Gomez filled in on the left-hand side of the rearguard for six weeks. The injuries of Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas gave the 27-year-old a sustained run in the starting line-up and he thrived. In that time, Klopp's side suffered one defeat at the hands of title rivals Arsenal.

There have been games this season when Gomez has come on at right-back and made a marked difference. The 2-1 win at Crystal Palace is the standout as the ex-Charlton man was awarded man of the match despite only coming on at half-time.

Bradley is the alternative who could feature. It wouldn't be his first Wembley outing, having helped Bolton Wanderers win the EFL Trophy during his loan spell last term - in front of a crowd just shy of 80,000.

The 20-year-old is another off the academy conveyor belt and made a seamless transition from League One to a team challenging to win four major trophies in 2023-24.

Two scintillating displays in the semi-final against Fulham while Alexander-Arnold was absent ensured Liverpool indeed reached the Carabao Cup final. And his impeccable performance in the 4-1 routing of Chelsea in the Premier League just two weeks ago is still fresh in the memory. Bradley was rampant up the flank as he scored his maiden Reds goal and recorded two assists. What's more, his defensive work was immaculate.

"What a wonderful kid he is," said Liverpool manager Klopp. "Outstanding finish, the whole game, the contribution, the involvement. It's a job to play against (Raheem) Sterling, that's not easy. I'm really happy for him. He's a very serious young man and that was pretty special I have to say.

"We saw in the pre-season. He is really doing well. A few weeks ago when I was on holiday a few Bolton fans asked if they could have Bradley back but it's too late! For us it's important because we could not have put this string of results together without these kids."

Unfortunately, that was Bradley's last game, having missed the previous two matches as he was granted compassionate leave following the sad passing of his father. Alexander-Arnold returned in that time but his knee issue has been exacerbated after being brought off as planned at Arsenal before being withdrawn at half-time in the Burnley triumph.

In truth, Klopp's focus will be on Saturday's trip to Brentford and then the visit of Luton Town before his focus turns to the Carabao Cup final. Liverpool can ill-afford to drop points in the Premier League title race.