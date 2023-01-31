Liverpool transfer news as Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher is linked with a possible January transfer deadline day move.

Liverpool are reportedly admirers of Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher.

The Daily Mail reports that the Reds ‘like’ the England international and have him on Jurgen Klopp’s potential list of January transfer deadline day targets.

The Liverpool boss has ruled out any further signings, having already recruited Cody Gakpo for an initial fee of £37 million from PSV Eindhoven earlier this month.

But Kopites will continue to clamour for a midfielder to be brought in before tonight’s 23.00 GMT deadline. Given the Reds’ faltering form this season, which leaves them ninth in the Premier League, large sections of fans are adamant that reinforcements are needed.

Gallagher has been linked with Merseyside rivals Everton, along with Newcastle United and Crystal Palace. And now it’s said that Liverpool are a fan of the 22-year-old.

Gallagher enjoyed a highly fruitful spell on loan at Palace last season where he scored eight goals in 40 appearances. And while he’s made 25 outings for Chelsea this campaign, his chances game-time may diminish should Graham Potter’s side sign Enzo Fernandez for a British transfer record of £115 million.

Gallagher’s reportedly turned down Everton and wants to stay at Chelsea - or join a club who are fighting for Europe. That’s criteria that Liverpool meet even if they may not qualify for next season’s Champions League. A spot in the Europa League is very much achievable.

Indeed, the Reds would have plenty of time to broker a deadline-day deal if they wanted the former West Brom loanee at Anfield before this evening.

And Klopp has admitted he rates Gallagher in the past. Before Liverpool’s clash against Crystal Palace in September, the German lavished praised on Gallagher and several of his Eagles team-mates. Klopp said: Jordan] Ayew, [Christian] Benteke, the boy from Mainz and [Wilfried] Zaha obviously. So that’s incredible quality and now in midfield, [Cheikhou] Kouyate back in his position, [Conor] Gallagher – I’m not sure you can still say he’s a talent when he plays for [England] U21s, but he’s a really, really good player.”

Given the lack of dynamism and threat from the engine room this season, Gallagher would add another dimension to what’s currently available in the Anfield squad.