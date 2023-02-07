Liverpool sit just 10th in the Premier League and there have been some suggestions Jurgen Klopp could resign.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp didn’t mince his words when reflecting on Liverpool’s latest horror show. Nor did he even attempt to kid those who’d watched the 3-0 defeat to Wolves or try to put on a positive spin on what everyone had just witnessed.

“Very frustrating, very disappointing,” said the Reds manager. “The start into the game was horrible, absolutely horrible; it was the opposite of what we wanted to do.

“We caused that misery with the first 12 minutes. You can ask me if I can explain it; it is now 10 or 15 minutes after the game, still not. That cannot happen, it cannot. It did, I know, but that’s really tough to swallow.”

This just wasn’t a one-off performance. Liverpool’s dismal defeat was a third successive Premier League away game they not only lost but conceded three goals. It’s no wonder, then, that the Reds dwindle in the 10th spot and their chances of qualifying for next season’s Champions League hinge on whether they win this term’s competition.

In the wake of the loss at Wolves, there’s again been lengthy debate about who’s responsible for Liverpool’s form jettisoning. In addition, the future of one of the Reds’ greatest managers in history has been brought up.

It’s scarcely been suggested that Fenway Sports Group will wield the axe on Klopp. Liverpool’s owners know only too well they have a world-class manager at the helm.

However, some have suggested that Klopp’s not been supported in the transfer market as he should have to rejuvenate an aging squad.

Former Norway international turned reporter Jan Aage Fjortoft even suggested after the Wolves reverse that Klopp could leave his post if things don't improve.

Fjortoft wrote on Twitter: "Klopp could be fired but he could walk."

What's more, ex-Sky Sports presenter Richard Keys has even claimed that Klopp may depart if Liverpool are knocked out of the Champions League against Real Madrid.

Certainly, Klopp finds himself at his lowest ebb during his seven-and-a-half-year Anfield tenure. Against the backdrop of falling two games short of claiming an unprecedented quadruple, Liverpool were supposed to challenge for silverware again. After putting Manchester City to the sword in the Community Shield, it could have scarcely been predicted that the Reds would endure their worst campaign under the German.

Yet they face their lowest finish since Klopp's first campaign when only eighth could be yielded after taking over from Brendan Rodgers in October 2015. Even in that season, the Europa League and League Cup finals were reached.

Theories that Klopp could depart Liverpool have started to be shared. It’s been suggested that he's not given the needed funds by owners Fenway Sports Group to ensure the Reds can continue to compete in the upper echelons and go toe-to-toe with City, Arsenal, Manchester United and now the petrodollar-fuelled Newcastle United.

But given what Klopp's said in the past, that's far from the case. He insisted after the Wolves game he’s confident he can turn things around and is in it for the long term.

The Liverpool supremo signed a new three-year contract last April. Granted, things couldn't have been much more positive in terms of the Reds' position at the time but Klopp insisted he still had the desire to continue steering the ship for the long term.

"When the owners brought the possibility to renew to me, I asked myself the question I’ve mused over publicly," he said. "Do I have the energy and vibe to give of myself again what this amazing place requires from the person in the manager’s office?

“I didn’t need too long to answer in truth. The answer was very simple… I’m in love with here and I feel fine!”

Liverpool have been in a malaise for much of the campaign. Results have stuttered and performances have foundered. Yet Klopp still has the appetite to deliver more success.

Speaking last month, Klopp accepted that changes to his squad are needed in the summer transfer window - and he'll be at Anfield for as long as he's wanted.

He said: "I will be here for as long as I am wanted. If no one tells me to go, I will not go. So that means maybe there is a point where we have to change other stuff. We will see that, but that is something for the future. Like summer or whatever. Not now. I have space and time to think about it, we have to play better football now."

That was a sentiment that Klopp repeated before the Reds' goalless draw against Chelsea at Anfield on 23 January,

"My motivation is no problem," Klopp told BT Sport. "I am a bit like Obelix, who fell in the… you know Asterix and Obelix? Ah, you don’t know it, forget it - I have enough energy for another 10 years if you want!”

It's not just in public that Klopp has made his stance crystal clear. When linked with the Germany national team job after their group-stage exit from the 2022 World Cup, his agent, Marc Kosicke, insisted Klopp was going nowhere.