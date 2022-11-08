Fenway Sports Group have put Liverpool up for sale having owned the club since 2010.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp speaks with principal owner John W. Henry. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Significant change could soon be afoot at Liverpool after it emerged that owners Fenway Sports Group are open to selling up.

Having purchased the Reds in 2010, FSG have admitted they're welcome to new investors should it be the right thing for the club.

Indeed, the American group have delivered success while in charge at Anfield. Added to the trophy cabinet has been a sixth Champions League, a first league title in 30 years (and maiden Premier League crown), the FA Cup, two League Cups, the Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup.

Liverpool have re-established themselves among the European elite, with the decision to hire Jurgen Klopp as manager in October 2015 a chief reason.

The German had been out of work a matter of months after leaving Borussia Dortmund before taking charge of the Reds. The rest speaks for itself. Klopp has delivered on everything he’s promised with the help of FSG.

And that is why Klopp may be disappointed that FSG are looking to depart, having had what he has described as a 'special' relationship with the owners.

Advertisement

Speaking in June 2020 on being appointed as boss and his time working with FSG, Klopp said: “I knew that Mike [Gordon, FSG president] or someone from FSG was going to call. I didn’t know Mike at that point but we had a one-hour talk on the phone. I obviously convinced him in a way that he wanted to meet in New York to bring the deal over the line. That’s how it started.

Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool signing a contract extension with Michael Gordon President of Fenway Sports Group and Julian Ward assistant sporting director of Liverpool at AXA Training Centre on April 28, 2022 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

“From that moment on, we had a very, very good relationship on a professional basis and a personal basis, as well. With Mike, we work closely together — that’s how it is. But it’s Mike, Michael [Edwards, former sporting director] and myself. We pretty much are the transfer committee!

“They were my first owners, so I can’t compare them. They are the best owners I ever worked with, for sure. That’s cool. There is no problem if it doesn’t happen — you don’t need to have a personal relationship maybe in this business. But we have worked brilliantly together and we have a very good relationship. That makes it pretty special.

“First and foremost, they wanted to support us. Maybe not always at first with money but with a lot of trust and faith in the things we do. That was apparent from the first second. It was always clear. We finished eighth in 2016 — ninth would have been the worst ever, right?

“There was never doubt. Not from that side. I’m pretty sure there was doubt from the outside. But from the owners’ side, there was never. They wanted to give us time. They saw the little steps and that helped massively. We could make it, step by step.”

Advertisement

FSG landed themselves in hot water with Kopites when they signed up for the European Super League in 2021. They swiftly backtracked after fan backlash, with principal owner John W. Henry apologising and admitting he'd let supporters down.

And while Klopp acknowledged it was a bad decision, he insisted that FSG were not 'bad people'.

He said: “I have known the owners for six years. I know there were some moments when they might not have made the right decision, this time for sure. But it doesn't change things for me, I prefer to deal with problems with people I know.