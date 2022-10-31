Liverpool languish ninth in the Premier League table after their 2-1 loss to Leeds United and sections of supporters believe more is needed from FSG in terms of squad investment.

Just as Liverpool fans had hoped this season couldn't sink any lower, they were hit with their latest sucker punch.

Only six minutes earlier, Roberto Firmino had a gilt-edged header saved by Leeds United keeper Illan Meslier.

And that was punished when Crysencio Summerville would stun Anfield by netting the Whites' second goal in the 89th minute to give them a 2-1 victory over Jurgen Klopp's side.

What then ensued was swathes of disenchanted, fed-up supporters heading for the exit gates despite stoppage-time still to play.

The Reds slumped to successive Premier League defeats against opposition who'd not won a top-flight game in more than two months. The defeat to Leeds leaves Liverpool almost certainly out of the title race and, more importantly, already facing a challenge to finish in the top four.

Liverpool dejected after their loss to Leeds. Picture: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Advertisement

It would be a serious concern if the Reds failed to qualify for the next campaign's Champions League. Should Liverpool fail to do so, there would be a worry that the profound progress made in recent years may swiftly unravel.

As Kopites ponder the reasons behind Liverpool’s struggles, one theory is that owners Fenway Sports Group have failed to sufficiently back Klopp in the transfer market.

FSG purchased the Reds from the much-maligned Tom Hicks and George Gillette, who almost took the club into administration, in 2010. Since then, they’ve overseen Liverpool's return to the European elite, having won the Champions League and reached two other finals, as well as claiming a first league title in 30 years. They’ve also made monumental upgrades to Anfield, as well as investing £50 million into the AXA Training Centre.

But there are frustrations among sections of supporters that enough has not been invested in the playing squad and given Klopp the tools to keep Liverpool at the upper echelons. Now, it has culminated in a malaise.

After the Reds won the Champions League in 2019, not one first-team player was signed for a fee that summer. And while Liverpool splashed out on Darwin Nunez for an initial fee of £64 million during the 2022-23 summer transfer window, much of that was offset by the sales of Sadio Mane, Takumi Minamino and Neco Williams.

Advertisement

What’s been said

Klopp was asked at the end of August if he felt he was supported sufficiently by FSG in the transfer market. The Liverpool boss admitted that he understood the owners’ model - but would be open to taking more risks in the future.

Klopp said: “What does it mean: ‘backed’? What I don’t like is if I say now I’m not sure then you make a big thing of it. It was always like this. Was it always easy? No. Do we discuss these kind of things in public? No, so why would we start now?

“Let me say it like this - from time to time, I would be ready to risk a bit more but I don’t decide this and that’s then fine. I’m like this - we try everything until somebody tells us we can’t do it and then I don’t think back for one second.

“Let’s go from there, let’s make something special from this team, a great team. We had some problems but we will really try to squeeze everything out of this season.”

Of course, Liverpool have taken risks before under Klopp in the transfer window that have reaped dividends. Plenty questioned whether Diogo Jota was worth £40 million. Twenty-four goals later, no-one now argues too much was paid for the Portuguese.

Advertisement

Andy Robertson’s career was unorthodox having started in Scotland’s fourth tier. On paper, he shouldn't have become anywhere near one of the world's best left-backs - but has under Klopp's tutelage after being signed for £10 million from relegated Hull City in 2018.