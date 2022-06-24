Jurgen Klopp has eight simple Liverpool transfer decisions to make - but one dilemma

We take a look at the young players in the Liverpool squad as decisions on whether to loan them out or keep them at Anfield for the 2022-23 season must be made.

There's a myriad of fledgling talent coming through the Liverpool youth ranks.

While Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Co are starring on a weekly basis, the next generation are being honed in the background.

Of course, we've got glimpses of many of them already.

But if they're to fulfil their potential, regular senior football is required.

Liverpool are again expected to send plenty of their youngsters out on loan for the 2022-23 season.

So far the Reds have allowed Conor Bradley, Billy Koumetio and Adam Lewis to join Bolton Wanderers. Austria Vienna and Newport County respectively.

In addition, goalkeeper Jakub Ojrzynski has moved to Polish side Radomiak Radom, subject to international clearance.

More are expected to follow - and Jurgen Klopp will decisions to make.

The Anfield boss will want to keep some of the youngsters around for Carabao Cup and FA Cup early-round games, as well as to help out in training when additional numbers are required.

With that in mind, we take a look at the starlets' situation and predict what will happen before the summer transfer window closes.

1. Neco Williams, 21 - permanent exit The time feels right for the Wales international to depart. He thrived on loan at Fulham last season and deserves regular football. Liverpool, meanwhile, can bank a substantial fee in the process. Photo: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

2. Rhys Williams, 21 - loan Played a pivotal role to help Liverpool qualify for the Champions League in 2020-21 amid a defensive crisis. Swansea City opted to loan the centre-back at the start of last season. However, Williams struggled for regular game-time and made only seven appearances before returning to Anfield in January. Still may want another crack at the Championship and Liverpool could feel the same. Photo: Athena Pictures/Getty Images

3. Sepp van den Berg, 20 - keep The Dutchman spent 18 months on loan at Preston North End from January 2021 onwards, making 64 appearances in total. Certainly, the versatile defender has shown he can cut the mustard in the second tier. The next move may be to join either a side chasing promotion to the Premier League or abroad to a top-flight club. But Klopp may not want to leave himself short in central defence. If Williams and Nat Phillips depart, van den Berg may need to be kept around for cover. Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

4. Owen Beck, 19 - loan The great-nephew of Kop great Ian Rush is highly regarded and has made two first-team outings. Now 19, it may be time for him to head out. Liverpool have ample left-back options with Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas, while James Milner can cover. Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images