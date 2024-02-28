Jurgen Klopp's kids are again in line to feature for Liverpool once after their Carabao Cup final heroics.

Only this time, the likes of Bobby Clark, James McConnell and Jayden Danns could be set for a more prominent role. The fledgling trio, rookies in terms of Premier League experience, helped the Reds claim glory over a Chelsea side that has spent more than £1 billion in transfers over the past two years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A raft of injuries, coupled with the encounter going deep into extra-time, meant that Klopp had to call on his youngsters - and they did themselves proud. In the additional 30 minutes, all three came to the fore to ensure that Liverpool not only stayed in the game but got on the front foot - leading to Virgil van Dijk's outstanding header that ensured the silverware was claimed at Wembley.

The first of a potential four-trophy haul has been achieved. Yet their ambitions to win the FA Cup have been made more difficult given how much energy and effort was expended to prove victorious in the Carabao Cup.

Facing Southampton just three days later is not ideal. At least, it is not a fixture in the Premier League, which is the main prize this season. Van Dijk, Luis Diaz, Harvey Elliott and Wataru Endo who all completed 120 minutes are likely to be rested. Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez could also be given respite.

Klopp admitted at his pre-match press conference that he would like to make changes if he could - but that might not be possible.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Klopp's biggest area of the pitch where he may be short is in midfield. Ryan Gravenberch joined Curtis Jones, Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic on the treatment table. Endo was spotted donning a protective boot leaving Wembley, which has been described as a 'proper knock'. Even if Dominik Szoboszlai is given the green light to return from a hamstring injury, an outing from kick-off could be unlikely. Alexis Mac Allister may also not be risked ahead of Saturday's trip to Nottingham Forest.

It means that Clark and McConnell are likely to feature from the outset. Trey Nyoni, the 16-year-old who was on the bench at Wembley, could be in contention. If that were the case, it would mean an average age of 18 in the engine room.

If only Liverpool had someone else they could select from. Someone with more than 450 senior appearances hanging around who could step up. Someone who has been there and done it - even won a trophy with the Reds in the past. Someone like, say, Jay Spearing.

It came as a surprise when he returned to Anfield in the summer of 2022 aged 33 some nine years after his departure. Spearing came through the academy ranks at Liverpool, making a total of 55 appearances and was part of the side that won the League Cup in 2012. He subsequently forged himself a successful career in the Football League with Bolton Wanderers before joining Blackpool and then Tranmere Rovers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Spearing rejoined Liverpool to become a player-coach in the academy. The concept of veterans playing for youth teams is something that has become increasingly common as they can impart valuable wisdom to the upcoming prospects. For example, former Tottenham midfielder Tom Huddlestone, 37, serves in a similar role at Manchester United.

This season, Spearing has made 11 appearances for the under-21s along with his duties as under-18s assistant coach. Spearing has unsurprisingly not been registered in Liverpool's Premier League 25-man squad. But there are no restrictions in the FA Cup meaning he could be called upon if Klopp was really desperate.