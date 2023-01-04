Jude Bellingham is Liverpool’s No.1 target ahead of next summer while Christopher Nkunku is set to join Chelsea.

Liverpool turned down the chance to sign Christopher Nkunku in last summer’s transfer window, reports suggest.

According to The Telegraph, the Reds rejected a move for the RB Leipzig striker.

Advertisement

Nkunku plundered 35 goals in 52 appearances for the Bundesliga outfit last season. And this campaign, he’s already raced to 17 efforts in 23 outings.

Last month, the France international agreed to complete a move to Chelsea for a fee of £52 million.

But it is claimed that Liverpool could have recruited Nkunku yet were happy with their attacking options heading into the 2022-23 season.

In addition, The Telegraph reports that Klopp and his Anfield staff worry that Manchester City ‘can make a better pitch’ for Jude Bellingham ahead of the summer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bellingham is Liverpool’s No.1 transfer target as the Reds look to revamp their midfield. However, the 19-year-old is one of the most coveted players in the world, with his reputation being enhanced by his performances at the 2022 World Cup for England.