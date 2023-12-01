Liverpool were ruthless in front of goal against LASK but the clean sheet should not be ignored.

Jarell Quansah in action for Liverpool against LASK. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

As Ibrahim Mustapha bore down on goal in a rare LASK attack, it looked like the vociferous visiting fans behind the goal of the Anfield Road End would finally have something to cheer about.

The Austrian side had been dominated by Liverpool, persistently cut apart by an outfit not in their stratosphere. A consolation goal would have sated those who made the trip over from Linz. A memory to take back home and something to tell the grandkids.

Mustapha pulled the trigger - he might already have had his celebration planned - yet Jarell Quansah had other ideas. The Reds defender made a magnificent challenge to thwart the LASK attacker and ensured that a clean sheet in this routine 4-0 victory was yielded.

That moment would have meant as much to Jurgen Klopp as his side running riot at the other end of the pitch. he tackle from Quansah was impeccable - just like his performance. The 20-year-old centre-back delivered another consummate display. Cody Gakpo’s double will get the plaudits, as will Mo Salah recording two more goal contributions but the display of Quansah was magnificent.

Partnered alongside Ibrahima Konate in central defence, the pair were solid. Konate mopped up danger several times in the first half before being substituted in the 56th minute - a wise decision given he’s recently recovered from a hamstring injury.

And in truth, the future Liverpool centre-back pairing when Virgil van Dijk eventually departs may have been on display. Konate is still only 24 and several years from his peak. Quansah is nowhere near the apogee of his career and Klopp has already being caught calling the England under-21 international van Dijk 2.0. Meanwhile, Joe Gomez is just coming into what are considered his best years at 26 and will be hoping he can recapture the berth he commanded when Liverpool won the Premier League in 2020.

