Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

It was a Premier League debut that Conor Bradley could be proud of. It was a Liverpool top-flight bow that Jurgen Klopp felt should have yielded a goal.

In the absence of Trent Alexander-Arnold, it handed Bradley a chance to make his first outing in the Premier League during the Reds' 4-0 victory over Bournemouth on Sunday. The 20-year-old's right-back's display didn't disappoint as he helped quell an in-form Cherries side that had won seven of their previous nine games.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bradley dealt with the threat of Luis Sinisterra down the flank while he was left to rue two chances to double Liverpool's lead in the second half. He first got a header wrong from Darwin Nunez's cross before a powerful 18-yard shot was well saved by Bournemouth keeper Neto.

"Really, really good," said Anfield boss Klopp on Bradley's display. "Very impressive. I can say exactly the same, a wonderful kid, a really hard worker, and a good footballer. He is a defender but he can attack as well. He could've scored, probably should've scored a header. I forgot that. No, he should've scored in that situation. But anyhow it was a really good game and for the first one, yeah, sometimes you have to forget your first game because it's just your first one, but no he shouldn't, that's a good start."

However, Bradley was not the only player to make their Premier League debut for Liverpool. The Northern Ireland international was withdrawn in the 83rd minute of the Vitality Stadium encounter to be replaced by fellow academy product Owen Beck.

The great nephew of the Reds' all-time top goalscorer Ian Rush, Beck was recalled from a highly successful loan spell at Dundee during the first half of the season where he recorded two goals and two assists in 20 appearances. However, injuries to Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas meant that the left-back returned to Merseyside to provide defensive cover.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Beck's impressive performances for Dundee meant that Scottish heavyweights Celtic and Rangers were both keen to sign him if he was to head back out on loan. Yet FIFA rules state that players can be registered with a maximum of three clubs during one season but can only play official matches for two clubs.

Effectively, it means the 21-year-old can only represent Dundee and Liverpool for the remainder of 2023-24. Yet Dundee have already seemingly found a replacement for Beck. The Dark Blues have recruited Burnley youngster Owen Dodgson after he spent the first half of the campaign on loan at League One outfit Barnsley, which means Beck is highly likely to remain at the Reds for the remainder of the term.