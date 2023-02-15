Liverpool early team news and the selection questions posed to Jurgen Klopp ahead of the trip to Newcastle United.

Liverpool earned their first Premier League victory of 2023 against Everton on Monday night.

The Reds eased to a 2-0 win in the Merseyside derby, with the relief palpable among home fans who were inside Anfield at the final whistle.

It’s been an underwhelming season so far for Jurgen Klopp’s side but they’ll now be aiming to build some momentum. Liverpool are ninth in the Premier League table and face an uphill battle to qualify for next term’s Champions League.

But should the Reds earn three points at fourth-placed Newcastle United at the weekend, it’ll certainly give the squad more belief.

Ahead of the trip to St James’ Park, here’s a look at some of the early selection questions posed to Klopp from the defeat of Everton.

Goalkeeper and Defence

Virgil van Dijk. Picture: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Alisson Becker collected just a sixth Premier League clean sheet of the season. In truth, it couldn't have come much easier as he faced just one shot on target that was easily stopped.

Trent Alexander-Arnold recorded a second assist in the top flight when he teed-up Liverpool's second goal with a low cross. He's set to keep his spot along with Andy Robertson on the opposite flank after a tenacious display.

Klopp now has the quandary to stick with Joel Matip and Joe Gomez in central defence or bring back Virgil van Dijk. Matip and Gomez helped yield a clean sheet but, in truth, scarcely faced a threat against an inexperienced lone striker in Ellis Simms.

Van Dijk was seemingly not quite fully fit and left on the bench. While Liverpool may have collected a clean sheet, Klopp will only be too aware his side have conceded three goals in their past three league away games.

Gomez's recent form gives him the edge over Matip, who got away with an early error against Everton.

Ibrahima Konate has been sidelined with a hamstring issue.

Midfield

Stefan Bajcetic of Liverpool showing his appreciation to the fans during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC at Anfield on February 13, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Stefab Bajcetic is the toast of Anfield after his latest display. Some had doubts about how the 18-year-old would fare in a cauldron of an atmosphere coming up against a physical, robust Everton midfield. He silenced those who questioned him as he stepped into the injured Thiago Alcantara's role immaculately.

Bajcetic has started the past five games and finds himself undroppable.

That couldn't have been said about Fabinho earlier in the campaign. By Klopp's own admission, the Brazil international has struggled to hit the heights he's capable of. In fact, it was Bajcetic who took Fabinho's spot.

Both after a good week of training, Klopp's decision to restore Fabinho was vindicated.

So was bringing back captain Jordan Henderson. His intensity set the tone from the outset and, having come through Sunderland's academy ranks, will surely look to play at a similar tempo against Newcastle.

It may mean that Naby Keita, Harvey Elliott and James Milner have to settle for spots on the bench again, while Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain were omitted from the match-day squad.

Forwards

Cody Gakpo celebrates scoring for Liverpool against Everton. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Mo Salah bagged his first goal in six games when he deftly opened the scoring. In truth, the Egyptian should have doubled his tally in the second period but he showed the verve and gusto that has been lacking of late.

Cody Gakpo's maiden Liverpool goal will feel like a relief. They won't come much easier but he's now off the mark after his arrival from PSV Eindhoven at the star of January. His overall performance was also much improved as he continues to acclimatise to his surroundings.

But the return of both Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino means that Gakpo's spot could be in doubt.

The Holland international has been fast-tracked into Klopp's line-up because of injuries. However, Jota made his return from a calf injury off the bench, having been sidelined since October.

In terms of recovery, the Portuguese is ahead of Firmino, who made a late cameo having been unavailable for more than a month.

Darwin Nunez's electric pace yielded the breakthrough on the counter. The Uruguay international appears to be more comfortable on the left flank where he can open his legs than operating through the middle. He may keep his spot.