Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Liverpool's Premier League title charge recommences when they welcome Chelsea to Anfield on Wednesday evening (20.15 GMT).

The Reds cruised to a 5-2 FA Cup fourth-round victory over Norwich City last weekend as Klopp rotated his team.

There were several good displays while players returned from injury and it means the Liverpool manager has plenty to ponder. Ahead of the Chelsea clash, here's a look at the selection questions Klopp is posed with.

Goalkeeper and Defence

Alisson Becker would have been disappointed to have been beaten twice against Norwich, having had little else to do throughout the contest.

Conor Bradley delivered another fine display as he helped himself to two assists. The 20-year-old has shown he could be a genuine understudy to Trent Alexander-Arnold, who made his return from injury off the bench. The vice-skipper is primed to reclaim his right-back berth.

The fact that Ibrahima Konate was replaced on 55 minutes highlighted he was being saved for Chelsea so it means Jarell Quansah will make way for captain Virgil van Dijk.

Yet Klopp does have a quandary on the left-hand side. Joe Gomez has filled in magnificently in over the past month while Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas were on the sidelines. But Robertson got 35 minutes under his belt against Norwich and is bona fide first choice. Much may depend on whether Klopp feels Robertson is ready to start or still needs more action off the bench.

Midfield

There would have been a couple of concerned fans when they noticed Alexis Mac Allister was not in the squad. Klopp allayed fears after the game as the £35 million summer signing was omitted as a precaution. He should be back to play in the No.6 role after James McConnell enjoyed a fine full debut.

Curtis Jones has made himself undroppable in the engine room. The academy product’s contributions both in and out of possession are paramount and he's added more goals to his game.

However, the other berth in Liverpool’s midfield is up for grabs. Ryan Gravenberch has delivered two decent displays and put the gloss on the win with his goal at the death. Gravenberch would only improve if given a sustained run in the line-up. But Dominik Szoboszlai was back from a hamstring issue against Norwich and looked refreshed. The Hungary captain offers more creativity, which could be the deciding factor.

Forwards

Diogo Jota has shouldered the responsibility since Mo Salah left for AFCON earlier this month and has been magnificent.

What’s more, Darwin Nunez is beginning to show signs that he can add sophistication to his chaotic nature that has caused defences aplenty problems as he took his goal against the Canaries with aplomb.

On the left flank, Luis Diaz should be back in the place of Cody Gakpo after being given a rest.